Sweets 16 candy poll is officially open — Vote now NJ

Last year Reese's Peanut Butter Cups was the champion. The year before, same result. It's pretty clear New Jersey loves a winner, and is there a better Halloween candy than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? You can eat them chilled to perfection. You can eat them straight from the pack at room temperature. You can eat the circumference first. There are no rules.

Can Reese's win again in 2019?

With a story from Bill Doyle about the Tootsie Pop being the most popular candy in New Jersey you would think not. Then there are other articles to suggest Skittles is the hands-down fav in the Garden State. I'd say these folks are a few rocks short of a Charlie Brown bag because I think Reese's will pull it off again. Let's find out. Short of any Russian tampering and hanging chads we will announce on Friday October 11 who advances to the Edible 8.

Here are the contestants nominated by Deminski & Doyle listeners for the 2019 Sweets 16 competition. Now, I have to tell you, Bill and I were rather shocked at some of these nominees this year. Skor Bar? Caramello? Sky Bar? Where are the M&M's? Where's the Milky Way? The Peeps? The candy corn? The Sweet Tarts? Could the mighty Reese's Peanut Butter Cup fall to any of these dark horses? Doubtful. Please cast your vote.

Pick the better candy in each match up

