Tootsie Pops named most popular candy in New Jersey

Every year CandyStore.com releases a list of the most popular candy in each state just prior to Halloween, and, according to them anyway, New Jersey’s most popular Halloween candy is Tootsie Pops. If you’re wondering how they arrived at such a surprising conclusion, CandyStore.com is a bulk supplier of candy and they use their sales data to compile their stats.

Source: CandyStore.com.

The next two most popular candies in New Jersey are Skittles and M&Ms (last year’s most popular). On the national level, Skittles are the most popular Halloween candy, followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, Snickers, Starburst, and Candy Corn. By the way, candy corn is the most popular candy in New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, Iowa, and North Dakota. Pennsylvania’s favorite is Hershey’s mini candy bars and New York’s is Hot Tamales.

Some of the more interesting Halloween stats the website provides include the fact that in Oregon, full size candy bars are the norm and that Americans spend an average of $25 on Halloween candy.

