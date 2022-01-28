How sweet! Enter to win decadent chocolates and a romantic night in Atlantic City

Make it the sweetest Valentine's Day ever!

We're giving you the chance to instantly win $50 of sweet David Bradley chocolates.

Plus, you'll qualify for our grand prize — a sweet night at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, complete with dinner.

Starting Monday, Jan. 31, listen to New Jersey 101.5 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (you can listen live here at nj1015.com or on our app) and then enter the codewords on the app. Contest ends Feb. 14. There are three winners every weekday!

If you haven't already, turn on the Contest alerts on the app to get reminded when to listen.

Enter your codewords below. Remember, you have to be on our app to enter!

Click here for complete contest rules.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner