Sweeney plans one last destructive money grab as he leaves NJ Senate (Opinion)

Steve Sweeney has been a powerful figure in Trenton for many years as Senate President. Many of the bills he has championed have contributed to the worst in the nation's business climate and the highest tax burden in the nation. His legacy includes New Jersey topping the list of states that people are leaving in droves for better climates.

Recently he lost his re-election to Ed Durr and although a welcome start to restoring common sense in Trenton, Sweeney is not leaving quietly.

In the lame-duck session before the new Senate is sworn in, Sweeney is pushing a bill that would eliminate non-union contractors from bidding on public projects. What the public may not know is that 98% of minority-owned construction shops are non-union and would be excluded from the process.

In addition, the bill would increase fees and costs, which will drive up the cost of public projects in a state where it already costs much more than our neighbors.

Samantha DeAlmeida who heads up the Associated Builders and Contractors of NJ representing 21,000 merit shop construction companies, joined me on the show to explain why this bill is bad business for New Jersey.

We were also joined by Ferlanda Fox Nixon from the African American Chamber of Commerce who is also opposing the bill and fighting for the rights of small business owners and workers.

The good news is that if we can defeat Sweeney on this money grab for his elite friends. He's out of office next week and replaced by the champion of working men and women, Ed Durr. He joined us on-air as well and offered his services to New Jersey residents whether they live in his district or not.

Betty who reps the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is on board as well.

Find your legislature HERE to call them and tell them to vote NO.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

