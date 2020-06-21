SWAT team responds to Bridgewater home after deadly shooting

BRIDGEWATER — Some township residents were told to shelter in place Saturday night, police said, as a deadly shooting prompted a large law enforcement response outside a home, including the Somerset County SWAT team.

According to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson, just before midnight police from both Bridgewater and Somerville responded to a 911 call that reported an individual who had been shot was traveling on North Bridge Street towards Route 22.

Officers caught up with the vehicle, now on Route 22 Eastbound, and began life-saving measures on an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Robertson said.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at a local hospital.

Police said the shooting had happened near Bayberry Road and Foothill Road and officers found multiple people leaving a home on Bayberry, where several people remained inside.

The Somerset County SWAT team, State Police and law enforcement from several surrounding communities responded to a call for backup and formed a perimeter, according to the prosecutor.

Five people inside of the home were contacted by police and emerged without issues, Robertson said.

As of Sunday afternoon, no charges or summonses had been filed stemming from the incident.

The man’s shooting death is being investigated and anyone with information can contact Bridgewater Police at 908-722-4111, or the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or via the STOPit app, available at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store with access code: SOMERSETNJ.

