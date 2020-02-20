Swastikas spray-painted on 2nd Jewish-owned business in NJ

Another Jewish owned business vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti has gotten the attention of the Anti-Defamation League and Gov. Phil Murphy.

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a dumpster, utility pole and a recycling can belonging to the business located in Howell, according to pictures posted Thursday by The Lakewood Scoop. The pictures also show profanity and an anti-black slur on a fence.

The Scoop did not report when the incident happened or identify the business. Howell police did not immediately return messages on Thursday.

A swastika was spray-painted Friday night on a fence that surrounds a garbage container on a commercial property on Progress Place in Jackson in a remote wooded area near Route 195. "White power" was also painted on the side of a trailer on the property.

A surveillance photo shows a woman in a black sedan on the property the night of the incident. She can be seen going behind the trailer that was vandalized.

Jackson police said they have not make any arrests in the case.

The ADL of New York/New Jersey said it is trying to learn more about the incident from law enforcement.

"If confirmed, this would be the second incident of this kind in the vicinity over less than a week," the ADL said on Twitter.

Murphy said he was appalled.

"Just this week, my administration was in Lakewood working with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber to address security. We will hold those behind this responsible and rise above this hate," Murphy said on Twitter.

Swastika spray painted on a utility pole at a Howell business. (Lakewood Scoop)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

