JACKSON — A township business appears to have been targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti on Friday night.

A swastika was spray-painted on a fence that surrounds a garbage container on a commercial property on Progress Place. "White power" was painted on the side of a trailer on the property. The street is located in a remote wooded area near Route 195.

The business is owned by a Jewish family that lives in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident.

Surveillance video posted by the Scoop shows a woman getting out of a dark sedan and walking behind the trailer that was vandalized.

Police did not identify the business. According to Google Maps, there are three businesses at the end of Progress Place: B&B Tent and Party Rental in one building and F&S Distributors and Display Designs in another.

Police did not say if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

Surveillance of a woman who walked behind a trailer that was vandalized. (The Lakewood Scoop)

The municipality of Jackson was sued twice earlier this month over two development plans. The lawsuit filed in federal court claims the Planning Board rejected the plan because of concerns that Orthodox Jews would buy homes in the development. The lawsuit cites earlier complaints that Jackson passed ordinances blocking the construction of school dorms for the same reason.

