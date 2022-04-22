SUV overturns at Garden State Parkway toll plaza

BRICK — No one was hurt when an SUV overturned in a lane at the Exit 91 toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon.

The Subaru Impreza landed on its roof in the far left E-ZPass lane at the toll plaza at the beginning of the exit ramp. A photo posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a tire and some parts and a tire on the ground around the SUV.

State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said that five occupants were taken to Ocean Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The identities of those inside the SUV were not disclosed by Goez.

Rubbernecking at the crash from the mainline Parkway caused a 7-mile delay during the afternoon commute.

A week after a nearby horrific crash

The crash happened a week after a Toyota Sienna was sideswiped by a Honda Accord in the southbound lanes near Exit 98 in Wall.

The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts. The driver of the Toyota went off the left side of the road and overturned ejecting a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl from London who were seriously hurt.

The children were still hospitalized in stable but critical condition on Friday morning, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.

