OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — A body was found in a wooded area along the Barnegat Branch Trail on Friday.

Police responded to a call about an unresponsive female found where the trail meets Country Line Road in the Waretown section of Ocean Township.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the death is considered suspicious and did not identify the person or offer an estimated age.

Billhimer asked anyone with information to call his office at 732-929-2027 or Ocean Township Police at 609-693-4007.

The bike and walking path is maintained by Ocean County. Once completed, it will run 15 miles from Barnegat to Toms River along the former Barnegat Branch Division of the Central Railroad of New Jersey.

