If you’ve been wanting to break into movies but can’t move to Hollywood, here’s an opportunity for you.

According to the Daily Voice, the film is called “Roosters” and the producers are looking for actors in paid roles.

The listing on Backstage describes the film as “ a dark, haunting thriller that will send shivers down the audience's spine.”

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Seeking actors with the talent and tenacity to bring this twisted world of secret societies, gruesome entertainment, and bloodthirsty power struggles to life. Calling all actors with a hunger for the macabre and the courage to crack open the shadows.

These aren’t just bit parts they’re casting, either; they’re looking to fill the lead:

TRAVIS HALL, heir-apparent to Roosters, is becoming disenchanted with the gruesome rituals of the secret club. His involvement with SONNY WILKS, induces Travis to make plans to leave Roosters. But there is an obstacle, the prankster ghost of his father, THEODORE (TEDDY) HALL. Chained to the charbroiled corpse of his wife, Teddy stalks his son to enforce Travis's leadership of Roosters.

To play Travis, you need to be a 25-35 year old white male. The role pays $150 a day for 10 days.

To play Jeffrey, you need to be “ethnically ambiguous” and between 18-25. It pays $100 a day.

The film is going to shoot in March in Somerset and Hunterdon Counties.

If you’re interested in auditioning for any of those roles (plus many others), go here.

