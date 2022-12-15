Survey says this is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas song

Ok, maybe you’re sick of Christmas music with as early as they start playing it, or maybe you’re like me and can’t get enough of it. But what Christmas songs are you listening to? That’s what a recent survey set out to find: what is the favorite Christmas song in each state?

The research was done by a site called Finance Buzz, and they mainly used Google Trends and search data to compile the list.

Christmas Music Patrick Herrera loading...

So, are you ready for what was #1 for New Jersey?

It’s a song I’m not familiar with; a song called “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson. It’s a relatively new entrant in the pop Christmas canon, having been released in 2013.

Apparently, we’re not the only ones who like it as three other states (Ohio, New York, and Connecticut) also chose “Underneath the Tree.”

Regent Street Christmas Lights Switch On Getty Images loading...

The song that was the favorite in the most number of states was “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt; it was tops in eight states.

I found that interesting since I saw a story last week that revealed that “Santa Baby” was the most hated Christmas song. I guess art, in this case, music, can be polarizing.

Three other songs took the top spot in at least five states: “Jingle Bell Rock,” “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

The folks at FinanceBuzz also covered the “most annoying” angle as well.

Their research revealed that Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You” was found to be the most annoying Christmas song; interestingly, even though it’s massively popular, it was not the favorite in any state.

82nd Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Getty Images loading...

The “Chipmunk Song” and “Feliz Navidad” were the next two annoying choices.

