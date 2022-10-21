Survey says NJ likes family friendly Halloween decorations

When it comes to Halloween decorating, New Jersey leans toward the family-friendly types, at least if a survey from Angi.com, the home improvement website, is to be believed.

This survey was conducted online by Angi through Pollfish between Sept. 16-18. They surveyed 1,250 Halloween decorators in the United States, with 25 people from each state.

Nationally, the survey found:

62% of survey respondents decorate for Halloween before Oct. 9.

60.2% of respondents remove their decorations within one week of Halloween.

69.21% of survey respondents spend at least three to six hours decorating for Halloween.

50% of survey respondents decorate with lawn inflatables.

72.88% of respondents are okay with gory decorations, but the most popular theme is family-friendly, with 35.92% choosing it for their own home.

Not all the categories were broken down by state; one of the questions was what kind of Halloween decorations respondents preferred: Family Friendly, Traditional Harvest/Classic Fall, or Spooky Haunted House.

Which one do you think New Jersey picked?

Trick question as New Jersey had a tie between Family Friendly and Traditional/Classic. I would have guessed Spooky myself, judging by what I see every day (and night).

Heck, my own house is festooned with all manner of creepy, spooky ghouls and goblins (and giant spiders, you can’t leave out the giant spiders).

When asked which Halloween decoration they would buy if money were no object, the respondents from New Jersey picked an animatronic witch, zombie, or monster. The other choices were family of 12-foot skeletons, two-story inflatables, or life-sized werewolves.

Twenty-five respondents from each state doesn’t seem like a huge sample size, so take it for what’s it worth. Your mileage may vary.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

