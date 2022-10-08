Survey says: New Jersey likes its hot dogs dirty

When it comes to having a hot dog, a lot of the United States likes to load one up with condiments and other goopy toppings. Is New Jersey one of them?

There seem to be rankings for anything and everything these days, so why should hot dog preferences be any different?

The team at Coventry Direct (specializing in life insurance) was so curious they delved into Google Trends to analyze the searches for hot dog styles by state. What their inquiry shows, particularly when it comes to the Garden State is interesting.

Now, I like ketchup AND mustard on my hot dog, with a tiny line of relish on top. But, like most, I don't do ketchup down one side of the bun and mustard down the other. I squeeze ketchup halfway across the TOP of the hot dog, and mustard across the other half, THEN I add relish.

Let's run down the Top 5 most popular hot dog preferences in America, according to Coventry Direct:

#5--Completo Dog. This Chilean-style dog won over 3 states—Florida, Louisiana, and Utah.

#4--Chili Dog. It's how Delaware, Iowa, and West Virginia love to top their dogs!

#3--Veggie Dog. This meatless dog ranked #1 for search volume in 5 states as well, including Colorado and Virginia, Coventry Direct found.

#2--Corn Dog. This deep-fried dog ranked #1 for search volume in 5 states, like Idaho, Oklahoma, and Alaska.

#1--Cheese Dog! A simple combo of bun and melted cheese ranked #1 for search volume in 10 states, making it the most popular style. Cheese Dog states include Indiana, Missouri, and Nevada, among others.

But none of those are what New Jersey wants when hot dog cravings hit. Jersey prefers a Dirty Water Dog!

Yep! The kind sitting in a hot water bath for hours on end in a street cart. Keep all your toppings, just give us that salty, soaked-in "dirty water" flavor.

So, did this survey get NJ right? Let us know!

