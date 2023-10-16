Survey names this the best NJ restaurant to impress a date

New Jersey's got amazing food, and impressing a date here is a breeze with so many great places. But, you know, there are fantastic date spots all over the country.

LoveFood handpicked the best restaurants in each state for those special nights out. They've looked for places with romantic vibes, killer menus, and top-notch reviews. So, whether you're starting a new romance or rekindling the flame, they've got you covered.

Via elementsprinceton on Instagram Via elementsprinceton on Instagram loading...

Why this is the best restaurant to impress a date in NJ

The picks are based on real user reviews, restaurant awards, and their own team's experiences. In New Jersey, they've singled out Elements in Princeton.

This place is something special. Chef Scott Anderson's all about using fresh, local ingredients. Their menu has tempting stuff like wild king salmon and ribeye with cheesy, garlicky aligot potatoes.

Elements website describes the “elevated experience” of dining there. They want every day to feel like a special occasion. They pride themselves on their chef's tasting menu filled with flavors inspired by the season.

Via elementsprinceton on Instagram Via elementsprinceton on Instagram loading...

What to order at Elements in Princeton

And they’re committed to using local ingredients, picking fresh herbs every morning and searching for all the ingredients that'll end up on your plate in the evening.

It's about bringing the essence of the earth to your dining experience. They offer a $129 tasting menu with nine courses that show off the flavors of the season, and your good taste In restaurants!

Via elementsprinceton on Instagram Via elementsprinceton on Instagram loading...

You can check out the full list of top date restaurants across the U.S. here.

Besides wowing your date, you'll definitely create some awesome memories at Elements.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom