Surprise, New Jersey is not the most polite state

Like most issues, this is a very nuanced thing. In a recent study, New Jersey ranks 40th in the nation as far as politeness goes.

Now you and I know that there are some very polite, sweet people here in New Jersey. This study was done by using google searches to see what kind of polite words people used in searches. It also searched what polite terms and phrases were searched.

Well, maybe we're just a little blunter and more direct in what we're looking for. How polite you are to a computer search engine doesn't necessarily correspond to being a polite person in public, does it?

Montana was deemed the politest state in the nation and California is the least polite. It's a bit ironic that Montana is being flooded with refugees from California. Hopefully, they don't bring their rudeness to search engines with them.

Apparently one of the things we searched most here in New Jersey was the term "well-behaved." Again, maybe we're just more direct and prefer people or pets that are well-behaved. Maybe we're just more civilized than other states.

Another word we searched for often is "beautiful" as a term of endearment. So Montana's most searched term of endearment is "angel". OK, lets assess this study based on searches by state in Jersey terms.

What a stupid waste of time and energy by a bunch of moronic people with nothing better to do than try to make sense of keystrokes on a damn computer to determine the moral character of a population. These researchers need to get a friggin life! Thank you darling.

