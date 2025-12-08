Attention animal loonies!

Sorry, is that unfair and biased? I just want to get the word out that the Super Pet Expo is coming back and tell you where and when. Sure, this is a solid opportunity for any pet owner to check out new products and score deals. But you have to admit some pet owners are over the top. You know, the kind to put their pooch in a baby stroller and bring it inside a mall.

So, every day, pet owners and even the ones who are, well, a bit extra, will love what’s going on at this year’s expo.

Dog and cat Photo by Andrew S on Unsplash loading...

What they’ll have

First of all, the Super Pet Expo is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As such, they’re being a bit ‘extra’ themselves. Such as a canine fashion show, which will showcase dogs strutting their stuff in designer fashions. A luring course where dogs chase a fake rabbit. Ultimate Dog Ball Pit with 5,000 balls and a 2,000 square foot off-leash play area for your best friend.

It’s not just for dogs. Felines compete in a cat show, and this will include exotic cats as well. Repticon is back, a convention within a convention showing off hundreds of reptiles.

Celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy from DOGTV shows “Dog Moms” and “Farm Girls” will be hosting a Frisbee skills show, tricks, and agility demonstrations.

Now do you see why I said animal loonies? Because this expo is pulling out all the stops and will satisfy even the most hardcore pet enthusiast with all these antics going on.

Pet adoption services will be on hand and the Garden State Animal Rescue Center will offer $25 microchipping services.

Dogs Photo by Matt Nelson on Unsplash loading...

When and where

The Super Pet Expo runs Friday, Saturday, Sunday, January 9 to 11. It takes place at the New Jersey Convention Center at 97 Sunfield Ave., in the Raritan Center complex in Edison.

Hours are…

Friday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online tickets are your better bet because they're cheaper and good for entry all three days. Those are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 4 to 11. At the door day of is good for that day only and cost $20 for adults and still $10 for children. Kids under 4 get in free.

Your dog is even welcome under certain restrictions. All information can be found here.