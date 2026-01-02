If you’ve ever felt that tight feeling in your chest late on a Sunday afternoon, you already know what the Sunday scaries are. Officially, they’re defined as: a feeling of anxiety, dread, or stress that happens on Sunday—usually later in the day—when people start thinking about the upcoming week, especially school or work. In other words, that creeping realization that real life is about to clock back in.

What are the Sunday scaries and why do they hit so hard?

This weekend, New Jersey is bracing for what I’d argue is the scariest Sunday of them all. We’re coming off Christmas and New Year’s break, and for many people, the last day of work or school was December 23rd. For college students, it may have been even earlier. That’s a long stretch of freedom. A long stretch of sleeping in, spending time with friends and family, maybe traveling a bit, and definitely eating and drinking way too much. It was also prime time for watching sports, bingeing movies, and doing absolutely nothing. The kind of downtime that clears your head of school, work, and all the joys of adulting.

New Jersey’s post-holiday return to work and school

We experience Sunday scaries every single week, but this Sunday in January feels like the Super Bowl of them. The only thing that comes close is the dreaded Monday scaries after Labor Day, Memorial Day, or any long holiday weekend when reality snaps back fast.

So what can we do to minimize the damage?

How to ease Sunday night anxiety before Monday hits

First, ease back in. Don’t try to fix your entire life on Sunday night. Lay out your clothes, check your calendar, and handle one small task so Monday doesn’t feel like an ambush.

Second, do something enjoyable on Sunday evening. A walk, a favorite show, or even a good meal can help your brain associate Sunday nights with something positive, not just panic.

Third, remind yourself that the feeling passes. The anticipation is usually worse than the first day back itself.

The good news? By Tuesday, the scaries are usually gone—and that long break you loved becomes fuel, not stress, for the year ahead.

