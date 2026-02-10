Has this ever happened to you?

You’re enjoying your Sunday afternoon, maybe watching sports, or out for a late lunch with friends when suddenly a sense of dread starts creeping up on you.

You remember that you have a meeting Monday morning, or that you have to meal prep for the week since you won’t have time any other day, perhaps you can already see how many emails you’ll have to answer once you arrive at the office.

A pit forms in your stomach and suddenly you’re not completely at ease for the rest of your Sunday, one of your few days off.

That, my dear reader, means that like many in New Jersey, you have experienced what is known as the “Sunday scaries.”

Scared, dog, silly Photo by Michelle Tresemer on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Sunday scaries are a real thing

The team at Rula asked Americans whether or not they suffer this anxiety on Sundays to learn what states have it worse and how the "scaries" present themselves.

It’s not looking good for the Garden State.

New Jersey ranks 9th of all 50 states when it comes to feeling a sense of dread just before a new work week, with most saying they start to feel it early Sunday evening.

Over half of New Jerseyans get the scaries frequently, 24% even experience physical symptoms.

As a result, many in New Jersey have trouble sleeping on Sunday nights with their minds buzzing about job stress before they even step foot in the office.

According to their research, the industries that are most likely to be plagued by the “Sunday scaries” are healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications, in that order.

Calm, Relaxing Photo by Adrian Swancar on Unsplash loading...

How to handle Sunday scaries

The most popular coping mechanisms are watching TV or movies, spending time with family, and scrolling social media.

Personally, I don’t see how the second and third activities would be particularly calming, but that could just be a me thing.

Other recommendations include listening to music, playing video or mobile games, spending time with pets, reading, and cooking or baking.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

