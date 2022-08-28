Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing

SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Stephens identified the victim as Angelika Miles, also of Summit. Authorities said she was found on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Miles had been stabbed multiple times, according to Stephens. She was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

Investigators believe Miles and Katkus knew each other before the attack, The Daily Voice reported.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

