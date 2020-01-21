Summing up President Trump in a word

If you had only one word to describe President Trump, what would it be? Mine would be "entertaining." No matter how you feel about "The Donald," he always manages to entertain, especially on Twitter.

Suki Dewey, who has used a 40-acre Bedminster farm near President Trump’s golf club to make statements, used Saturday’s snow to stamp out “IMPOTUS,” the nickname for Trump by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George. So I asked my Facebook and Twitter following if you had to describe President Trump in a word, what would that word be?

Joe Trstensky Jr.: "AWESOME !"

Paul Ladd: "Unorthodox."

Carl Bradley: "Re-Elected."

Pat McCloskey: "Orange."

Butch Budai: MAGA.

Chris McKelvey: Impeachable!

