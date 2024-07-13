Summer just started in New Jersey – Let’s go back-to-school

Has anyone else noticed how back-to-school ads have already begun playing in The Garden State? The kids aren't even out of school for a month, but those ads have found a way to air as early as the July 4th weekend.

In fact, some of those ads may have begun as early as July 1. At that point, why not play them the moment the kids set foot outside the school for the last time that school year?

As a parent of two elementary school kids, I can tell you the last thing on my mind in July - let alone the 4th of July - is the kids going back to the classroom. And if I don't want to be reminded of it, then they certainly don't either.

Even the start of August is a bit early, but I can understand it then. By that point, we've at least crossed the halfway mark of New Jersey's summer season.

But even then, most kids and parents won't receive their list of necessary school items until closer to September anyway. I guess the point here is, why rush the summer?

Reason for the rush

What might surprise you is that there is a reason why some back-to-school ads begin playing so early in New Jersey. We may not enjoy hearing them so soon, but other parts of the country don't mind it.

It's not that parents are anxious to get their kids back sooner in other parts of the country. Rather, they're legitimately going back come the end of July.

We're actually the oddballs in our area with returning to the classroom after Labor Day. A larger portion of the country will indeed be going back come the beginning of August... some as early as August 1.

And since the Fourth of July holiday tends to mark that one-month point before the kids return to the classroom, the ads for all those back-to-school sales begin to play. And that is the reason why you're hearing them now... in July.

But why New Jersey?

For those of us in New Jersey, it can be annoying. So why do it? Why do we have to hear these ads play even though we don't go back until after Labor Day?

The reason is quite simple, actually. These are the streamlined sales that are set for retailers across the country. It's quite normal for back-to-school sales to begin in July and run through early September, and most national chains will just keep those sales going at the same time in all parts of the country.

I used to work with national retail chains myself in the past, so I can tell you from experience that this is just something they do. It simplifies it for the retailer on many levels to keep that continuity in place for stores in all regions.

It's also why those ads tend to be just for the big national brands this time of year and not for the smaller, more regional retailers. It's a cookie-cutter approach where everywhere generally gets the same offers with only certain exceptions.

Are they truly earlier?

With all of that said, it still feels like ads are getting earlier and earlier every summer. Perhaps in the past, those ads were restricted in our region until closer to the start of school.

Or has the frequency of ads increased due to competition? Let's not forget how early some retailers start pushing Christmas. Oh, and Halloween sales too, beginning August 1.

Sometimes, retailers need to chill out with those early ads and not try to cram so many sales down our throats so soon. For now, let's enjoy the summer and forget about going back to school until the time to prepare for that actually gets here.

