Summer in New Jersey is great, except for this

We are so fortunate here in New Jersey to get all four seasons in full. We get just enough snow in winter to make it look nice. The fall colors are pretty good most years. The spring growing season is perfect for growing just about anything. Summer is awesome here with 130 miles of beaches on our coastline and all of the parks, lakes and other things to enjoy in the warm weather.

Occasionally though, nature gets to be a bit much for some of us. I've had skunks, deer, turkeys, chipmunks, squirrels, rabbits and foxes in my neighborhood. And I live in suburbia, not in the woods.

I know, it's our fault for taking up their natural habitat, but it's been developed for 80 years.

Recently a new creature came to visit. My house is surrounded by big trees that occasionally get hit with heavy storms that can do some damage. Last week a large branch fell in my yard. The last time this happened I noticed a strange bug in my yard right after. The same creature appeared this time the branch fell from high up on my gum tree.

I noticed this green thing hanging onto the siding right outside my back door. When I came out of the house it didn't move. Most common bugs take off if a human approaches. This thing just hung there. So I took a broom and brushed it off the wall and then tried sweeping it off the deck.

That's when things got weird. It made a noise that I never heard before. It was a cross between a buzz and a screech. Freaked me out and I just let it sit there and went out for dinner. When I got back it was gone. If someone knows what this is, please let me know.

No idea what it was or where it went but I suspect it's something that's used to living high up in the trees and it didn't know what to do with itself.

That makes two of us.

Next season please! I'm already looking forward to the first frost.

