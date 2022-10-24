Sugar Factory’s second New Jersey location is now open

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is now open in Cherry Hill. We told you about their plans back in July and now their second Garden State location is now ready for business.

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

Despite having “sugar” in its name, Sugar Factory offers a full menu with items like burgers, fish and chips, steaks, even lobster.

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

The Pounder

Their Flaming Hot Cheetos Burger

Rainbow Sliders

The Double Stacked Rainbow Pancakes

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

The Open Faced Egg Sandwich

But they’re also known for their Insane Milkshakes and desserts, like the King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce and giant whirly pops.

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

The King Kong Sundae

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

The I Know What You Did Insane Milkshake

At the bar, you can try Sugar Factory’s signature, celebrity-endorsed smoking candy goblets, like the new Twisted Hart Peach Lemonade by Kevin Hart. The smoking candy goblets are available in non-alcoholic versions, too.

In a statement, the company said:

“We are excited to introduce our high-energy, sweet restaurant to the residents of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the city is the perfect fit for our family-friendly brand. From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Cherry Hill will offer guests an extremely memorable and instagrammable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

The Think Pink Insane Milkshake

The Hpnotik Long Island Iced Tea

The Cherry Hill location features a 55-seat indoor dining room filled with interactive experiences, a 31-seat bar area, as well as a 32-seat outdoor terrace.

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

The Loaded Crispy Bloomed Onion

Sugar Factory Cherry Hill will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sugar Factory via Facebook Sugar Factory via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

PHOTO TOUR: The 15th Annual Scarecrow Scroll in Cranford, NJ

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.