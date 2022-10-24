Sugar Factory’s second New Jersey location is now open
Sugar Factory American Brasserie is now open in Cherry Hill. We told you about their plans back in July and now their second Garden State location is now ready for business.
Despite having “sugar” in its name, Sugar Factory offers a full menu with items like burgers, fish and chips, steaks, even lobster.
The Pounder
Their Flaming Hot Cheetos Burger
Rainbow Sliders
The Double Stacked Rainbow Pancakes
The Open Faced Egg Sandwich
But they’re also known for their Insane Milkshakes and desserts, like the King Kong Sundae, which serves up to 12 people and features 24 scoops of ice cream covered with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce and giant whirly pops.
The King Kong Sundae
The I Know What You Did Insane Milkshake
At the bar, you can try Sugar Factory’s signature, celebrity-endorsed smoking candy goblets, like the new Twisted Hart Peach Lemonade by Kevin Hart. The smoking candy goblets are available in non-alcoholic versions, too.
In a statement, the company said:
“We are excited to introduce our high-energy, sweet restaurant to the residents of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the city is the perfect fit for our family-friendly brand. From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Cherry Hill will offer guests an extremely memorable and instagrammable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
The Think Pink Insane Milkshake
The Hpnotik Long Island Iced Tea
The Cherry Hill location features a 55-seat indoor dining room filled with interactive experiences, a 31-seat bar area, as well as a 32-seat outdoor terrace.
The Loaded Crispy Bloomed Onion
Sugar Factory Cherry Hill will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
