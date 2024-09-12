Substitute teacher arrested at Egg Harbor Township, NJ school

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A substitute teacher in Atlantic County is charged with having fraudulent identification.

The sub was arrested on Monday at Alder Ave. Middle School in Egg Harbor Township, according to local police. It was just the third day of school, according to the district calendar.

Katherine MacPherson, 35, of Egg Harbor Township was accused of showing a fake teacher ID to school security.

A security officer then called the police so that officers could figure out whether she was a threat to the school.

Egg Harbor Township schools banner (Google Maps) Egg Harbor Township schools banner (Google Maps) loading...

However, investigators found that MacPherson was not a threat. She was scheduled to work at the school that day and was there to teach.

Police said they couldn't find out why MacPherson had the fake ID. She wouldn't say who made it or why she had it and presented it, according to police.

MacPherson was arrested at the school and charged with having fraudulent identification.

She's no longer allowed to teach at the district, Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio said to New Jersey 101.5.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5