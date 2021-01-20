Stuff that Jersey people put on their cars (Opinion)

In the past year, it seemed like we were treated to more "car art" or bumper stickers than in most years. After all it was a presidential election year and a period when many people may have had more time on their hands due to the pandemic lockdowns. Trump flags and bumper stickers seemed to be pretty popular, along with a few 'Bernie' placards, a handful of Hillary 2016s and a smattering of Biden/Harris stickers.

A family member had her car vandalized for her preference. Take a wild guess. Yes, she had several Trump bumper stickers. It may come as a surprise that 63% of people with bumper stickers are women. We're not in a state with a high number of people who have them.

I never had much of a desire for vanity plates or anything that would indicate how I feel about anything. A research study done a dozen years ago linked the stickers to people who are prone to road rage. A lot of people get those oval stickers that have an abbreviation for the place they've vacationed. Yes, there's even one for New Jersey.

I don't care where you went on vacation, or who you voted for or some lecturing moral message you want me to read. Just get the f%#@ out of my way and we're good. Recently I chased a guy down Route 295, not to yell at him or give him the finger. I just wanted to figure out what was on the back of his car. I was a couple of characters from the movie Toy Story. I just had to risk my life and get a picture, for you....of course!

