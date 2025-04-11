Study unveils what New Jerseyans want for their last meal

Sure, it’s a dark subject, but just go with me on this: what would you want for your final meal?

It’s always been a point of fascination with people; for instance, did you know that Ted Bundy’s last meal request was a classic breakfast including steak and eggs?

Timothy McVeigh, the terrorist known for the Oklahoma City bombing, requested two pints of chocolate chip ice cream for his final meal.

Ever since these picks have been shared with the public, those outside of prison have also considered what they would choose for their meal. It’s an interesting thought experiment.

What would you eat for your last meal?

The team at Choice Mutual surveyed residents in each state to figure out which foods and drinks they would ask for if they knew it would be their last.

A shockingly high (in my opinion) number of states, 25 to be exact, opted for steak (you didn’t ask me, but it’s over-rated!).

Those in the Garden State, however opted for a meal that is much more my speed.

Pasta

A good ol’ pasta dish was rated the top voted food for a last meal in New Jersey.

This could be chicken Alfredo, ramen noodles, it doesn’t matter. New Jerseyans love a plate of pasta.

Choice Mutual also asked what people would want as a beverage to accompany their final meal.

Pour a glass of wine

Wine is the top voted drink for a last meal in the Garden State.

Another interesting find from the study was that most residents would go big, eating double their normal amount.

I don’t know how one could do that under the stress but maybe I’m the wrong person to ask. Personally, I’m not a good eater under stress.

You can read Choice Mutual’s entire study here.

