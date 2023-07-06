Study says this NJ highway is the ‘most feared’ on road trips

Summertime means it’s time to roll down your windows, blast your music and -to quote The Boss- “let the wind blow back your hair.” What better way to do that than on a classic summer road trip?

Whether it’s to another state, or something as classic as a trip to the beach, summer is the time for road-tripping. There are certain roads, however, that you should be wary of.

A survey commissioned by Gunther Mitsubishi and run by QuestionPro polled regular roadtrippers throughout the U.S. to find out on which roads they feared breaking down the most.

As it turns out, one stretch of the Garden State cracked the top 25, but we'll start with the top three.

The first most feared road trip route is located in New Mexico on US Route 285.

According to the survey:

Its remoteness means that breakdowns could leave travelers stranded for extended periods before help arrives. The route often passes through arid desert regions, where extreme temperatures can take a toll on both vehicles and individuals.

Gas stations and towns are also few and far between, so if you break down, you better hope someone else happens to be not far behind you.

The silver medal goes to California’s Death Valley Road (SR-190).

I think the name “Death Valley” speaks for itself, but here’s what Gunther Mitsubishi had to say:

The route traverses a harsh desert environment known for its extreme heat, with temperatures frequently soaring to dangerous levels. This can lead to overheating of vehicles and pose a significant risk to the well-being of people stranded.

The third most feared road is Texas’ Route 90.

The description reads like the premise of a horror movie from 2006:

This route often passes through arid regions, where extreme heat and unpredictable weather conditions can be a challenge. The sparse population along certain stretches may result in longer waiting times for help to arrive. Moreover, cellular network coverage can also be unreliable in certain areas, hampering communication efforts.

This brings us to the Garden State: while we didn’t crack the top three, we did make it into the top 25 routes that creep out travelers on road trips.

The 21st most feared road trip route in the U.S. is Route 72, specifically the stretch that cuts through the Pine Barrens.

Between the spotty cell service, the lack of service stations, and the general remoteness of the area, this is NOT a place you’d want to break down while traveling.

Especially if the Jersey Devil is roaming about….

If you do plan on braving any of the most feared road trip routes, Gunther Mitsubishi advises that you be sure to do the following:

🚗 Check your fuel level and tire pressure often

🚗 Be sure you have extra water for you and your passengers

🚗 Have a spare tire in the trunk

🚗 If your cell phone isn’t already fully charged, have a car charger on hand

🚗 Familiarize yourself with different local routes in case of detours or traffic issues

🚗 ALWAYS let someone else know what your travel plans are

Drive safe out there, New Jersey! Be extra careful in these states:

