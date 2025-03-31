Study says this is New Jersey’s most coveted employer
Sure, they say money talks, but these days benefits scream.
While a bigger paycheck is more than welcome (especially in the Garden State), it’s the perks that matter most to workers.
Perks like top-tier health care, parental leave, and unexpected extras (like food or travel) truly set the best employers apart.
According to a study by Career Minds, one New Jersey company stands above the rest in getting it right.
Before I tell you which New Jersey company most workers would love to be part of, take a look at the top five in the country, based on their perks and benefits, according to the thousands of American workers who were surveyed.
The top companies to work for in the United States
5️⃣ Nike — Oregon
4️⃣ Hawaiian Airlines — Hawaii
3️⃣ Ben & Jerry’s — Vermont
2️⃣ Coca-Cola Company — Georgia
1️⃣ Google — California
As for the Garden State?
Johnson & Johnson is New Jersey’s most coveted employer
Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick is a trailblazer in family support. J&J’s dual-career aid and generous fertility benefits outpace industry norms, earning top ranks for working parents.
J&J offers 18-20 weeks of paid maternity leave based how long you’ve been with the company, with eligibility from the 26th week of employment, 12 weeks for all parents, and up to $20,000 per child for adoption or surrogacy.
According to Career Minds,
On-site fitness centers and global mental health support enhance well-being. This commitment to employee life stages makes J&J a standout in New Jersey, blending health innovation with unparalleled care for its workforce.
Fellow New Jersey companies should follow J&J’s model, showing their employees they are a priority with perks beyond a paycheck. It can go a long way.
