Study says this is New Jersey’s most coveted employer

Sure, they say money talks, but these days benefits scream.

While a bigger paycheck is more than welcome (especially in the Garden State), it’s the perks that matter most to workers.

Perks like top-tier health care, parental leave, and unexpected extras (like food or travel) truly set the best employers apart.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

According to a study by Career Minds, one New Jersey company stands above the rest in getting it right.

Before I tell you which New Jersey company most workers would love to be part of, take a look at the top five in the country, based on their perks and benefits, according to the thousands of American workers who were surveyed.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The top companies to work for in the United States

5️⃣ Nike — Oregon

Nike ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

4️⃣ Hawaiian Airlines — Hawaii

3-27-25Gene J. Puskar0686_XMIT AP loading...

3️⃣ Ben & Jerry’s — Vermont

Unilever Job Cuts AP loading...

2️⃣ Coca-Cola Company — Georgia

Coca-Cola; Coke AP loading...

1️⃣ Google — California

Vic Gundotra AP loading...

As for the Garden State?

Johnson & Johnson is New Jersey’s most coveted employer

Opioid Crisis Settlement AP loading...

Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick is a trailblazer in family support. J&J’s dual-career aid and generous fertility benefits outpace industry norms, earning top ranks for working parents.

J&J offers 18-20 weeks of paid maternity leave based how long you’ve been with the company, with eligibility from the 26th week of employment, 12 weeks for all parents, and up to $20,000 per child for adoption or surrogacy.

William Weldon AP loading...

According to Career Minds,

On-site fitness centers and global mental health support enhance well-being. This commitment to employee life stages makes J&J a standout in New Jersey, blending health innovation with unparalleled care for its workforce.

Johnson & Johnson Results AP loading...

Fellow New Jersey companies should follow J&J’s model, showing their employees they are a priority with perks beyond a paycheck. It can go a long way.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.