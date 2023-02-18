Study says this is New Jersey’s favorite seasonal candy

Everyone has a sweet tooth, but what is New Jersey’s favorite candy to indulge in?

ShaneCo set out to find the answer to that very question. They took a look at Google trends over the past 18 years to find out what the favorite seasonal candy was in every state, and I have to say, I’m very happy with New Jersey’s results.

In their words:

We compiled a list of 20 iconic seasonal candies that only hit the shelves around their associated holiday. From there, we compared the search interest of each item in every state to determine which treat residents of each state are craving the most.

The result that I found most shocking was that candy corn was the favorite of 13 states.

Bowl of candy corn close-up dm-evans loading...

Seriously? Candy corn? Have they no standards?

You might as well just take a bite out of a candle, I imagine they’re pretty similar experiences.

Just as unsettling, our neighbor Pennsylvania’s favorite seasonal sweet is the marshmallow Peep.

Barf.

Peeps aren’t so much a treat as much as they are a punishment. The sugar coating is somehow more jarring than any other candy I’ve tried.

Just Born Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps Candy Getty Images loading...

So what is the go-to candy for those of us in the Garden State? According to the study, we prefer a Valentine’s Day favorite, chocolate roses.

We may be a little bit biased here, considering the U.S. headquarters for Cadbury (the lead producer of the chocolate rose) is located in Parsippany, NJ.

lyulka lyulka loading...

You can see the preferred treats of the rest of the U.S. below:

ShaneCo ShaneCo loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: