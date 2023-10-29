Study says this is causing New Jerseyans to lose sleep

Just in time for Halloween, a new study has information that might scare you.

Bad Credit released the findings of a study they commissioned, revealing the cause of a lot of New Jerseyans not getting sleep at night.

They surveyed 3,000 respondents to see how many of them blame their insomnia on their debt.

OcusFocus OcusFocus loading...

The results aren’t great for the Garden State.

According to the study we are among the most likely to have insomnia caused by debt. Over 1.9 million New Jerseyans lost sleep over their financial worries.

Over 1.9 MILLION. That’s about 21% of all adults in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

They were even able to narrow down which counties in New Jersey suffer the worst money related insomnia.

Cumberland: 26%

Canva Canva loading...

Salem: 25%

Canva Canva loading...

Essex: 25%

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

Union: 24%

Union County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

attachment-Image Bergen County loading...

We are 9th overall, the other states that ranked high are:

1️⃣ Hawaii

2️⃣ West Virginia

3️⃣ Rhode Island

4️⃣ Idaho

5️⃣ Kansas

6️⃣ Connecticut

7️⃣ Arizona

8️⃣ South Carolina

9️⃣ New Jersey

🔟 Maine

What does Bad Credit suggest you do if you’re concerned about your debt?

Take a detailed inventory of all you owe, including the interest rates and minimum payments, and understand that resources are available to assist in working toward a debt-free future.

Woman worried about financial problems. Jobless or to many bills (mactrunk) Woman worried about financial problems. Jobless or to many bills (mactrunk) loading...

They also recommend prioritizing the debts you have.

By at least paying the minimum on each debt and using extra funds to aggressively pay off one debt at a time, you can create a manageable plan, whether it’s targeting the debts with the highest interest rate or the smallest balance first.

You can read more about the study here.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.