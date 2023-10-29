Study says this is causing New Jerseyans to lose sleep
Just in time for Halloween, a new study has information that might scare you.
Bad Credit released the findings of a study they commissioned, revealing the cause of a lot of New Jerseyans not getting sleep at night.
They surveyed 3,000 respondents to see how many of them blame their insomnia on their debt.
The results aren’t great for the Garden State.
According to the study we are among the most likely to have insomnia caused by debt. Over 1.9 million New Jerseyans lost sleep over their financial worries.
Over 1.9 MILLION. That’s about 21% of all adults in New Jersey.
They were even able to narrow down which counties in New Jersey suffer the worst money related insomnia.
Cumberland: 26%
Salem: 25%
Essex: 25%
Union: 24%
We are 9th overall, the other states that ranked high are:
1️⃣ Hawaii
2️⃣ West Virginia
3️⃣ Rhode Island
4️⃣ Idaho
5️⃣ Kansas
6️⃣ Connecticut
7️⃣ Arizona
8️⃣ South Carolina
9️⃣ New Jersey
🔟 Maine
What does Bad Credit suggest you do if you’re concerned about your debt?
Take a detailed inventory of all you owe, including the interest rates and minimum payments, and understand that resources are available to assist in working toward a debt-free future.
They also recommend prioritizing the debts you have.
By at least paying the minimum on each debt and using extra funds to aggressively pay off one debt at a time, you can create a manageable plan, whether it’s targeting the debts with the highest interest rate or the smallest balance first.
You can read more about the study here.
