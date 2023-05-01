Study says NJ is one of the most gambling addicted states

A new study by Wallet Hub says that New Jersey is the sixth most gambling-addicted state.

I thought New Jersey would be higher just based on how long we’ve had legalized gambling compared to the rest of the country. I guess it’s no surprise that Nevada is number one, but the Garden State is just sixth.

How did they arrive at their conclusions? They used two broad categories: “Gambling Friendliness” and “Gambling Problem and Treatment.” There are a total of 20 metrics across the categories, things like:

Commercial and Tribal Casinos per Capita

Gaming Machines per 1,000 residents

iGaming Revenues per Capita

Lottery Sales per Capita

Legality of Sports Betting

Legality of Horse Racing

Casino Interior and Row of Classic Slot Machines. Las Vegas Gambling Theme. welcomia loading...

For gambling problem and treatment, they looked at things like:

Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders

Gambling Counselors per Capita

Gamblers Anonymous Meetings per Capita

Spending on Problem Gambling Services per Capita

Gambling Arrests per Capita

Statewide Self Exclusion Statute

New Jersey ranked 9th for Gambling Friendliness and 12th for Gambling Problem and Treatment. We’re tied for third in Gambling Disorders and fifth in Gambling Arrests.

royal flush of shamrocks between betting chips. kiko_jimenez loading...

The top ten most gambling-addicted states are:

1. Nevada

2. South Dakota

3. Montana

4. Louisiana

5. Mississippi

6. New Jersey

7. Oklahoma

8. West Virginia

9. Pennsylvania

10. Oregon

The least gambling states are:

50. Utah

49. Vermont

48. Alaska

47. Hawaii

46. Maine

45. Wisconsin

44. Kansas

43. Nebraska

42. Florida

41. Connecticut

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.