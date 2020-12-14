Study says NJ drivers among the best in the country

Finally, we don’t suck at something!

New Jersey is so used to hearing we have among the worst taxes, the worst property tax, worst business climate, etc., it’s enough to give us a complex. What are we good at?

Driving.

At least according to numbers crunched in a study by Car Insurance Comparison. They came out with a list of the ten states with the worst drivers and lo and behold New Jersey was not among them. The worst driver states were Arkansas, Delaware, South Carolina, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Montana, New Mexico and Alaska.

Factors researchers looked at were speeding, drunk driving and careless driving among others. Alaska was number one worst for their drunk driving and speeding.

On the far other end of the scale, among the best drivers, was New Jersey. We ranked third best in the nation behind Utah at number one and Iowa at number two.

Hard to believe? I hear ya! In a state so congested with so much traffic you probably see transgressions every day. Hell, possibly every minute. We seem to do such stupid things behind the wheel so often that they’re given names for crying out loud, such as the Jersey Slide. Yet here we are. Apparently we’re not so bad.

Or are we just great at not getting caught? Hmmmm.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.