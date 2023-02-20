Study says New Jersey isn’t the best place for a bachelorette party

A new study sets out to decide which cities are the best for bachelorette parties, and, somewhat surprisingly, only one New Jersey town is in the top 25, and it’s NOT Atlantic City.

As a matter of fact, AC is nowhere to be found in the top 200. To be fair, the study only looked at the 200 biggest cities, so AC didn’t qualify.

The study, done by Lawn Love used this methodology:

For each of the 200 biggest U.S. cities, we gathered publicly available data on the factors listed in the table below. We then grouped those factors into six categories: Having Fun, Eating and Drinking, Resting and Relaxing, Getting Around, Staying Safe, and Spending. Next, we calculated weighted scores for each city in each category. Finally, we averaged the scores for each city across all categories. The city that earned the highest average score was ranked “Best” (No. 1), while the city with the lowest was ranked “Worst” (No. 200).

So which New Jersey cities did make the list? These three:

25. Jersey City - Having Fun #71, Eating and Drinking #25, Resting and Relaxing #23, Getting Around #3, Staying Safe #16, and Spending #170 (ouch).

47. Paterson - HF #60, ED #102, RR #10, GA #22, SS #34, and S #141.

50. Newark - HF #94, ED #74, RR #84, GA #8, SS #26, and S #130

So, I guess the New Jersey cities generally get good marks for transportation and low marks for costs.

If you’re planning a bachelorette party, Lawn Love says these are your best bets:

Miami, FL New York, NY San Francisco, CA Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Portland, OR Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Chicago, IL

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

