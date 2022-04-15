Study says New Jersey is not the smelliest state

Take it for what it’s worth, but a jobs website took it upon itself to determine what the smelliest states are.

Zippia.com did the research by looking at:

Dirty air

Trash, or the percentage of each state that is landfill

To measure the dirtiness of the air, the referred Air Filters Delivered a thorough ranking on air quality. Cleaner air smells better.

For the trash rating, they simply used the EPA’s data on the percentage of each state’s land that is taken up by landfills.

From there, they decided to look into human smell factors. Because smell is other people:

Population density

Bad breath (Dental health by state)

They examined population density using population numbers from the US Census to find the number per square mile. The more people the smellier. They then sought to examine the dental hygiene of every state using a thorough study by Wallethub. This study looks into dental visits, brushing frequency, and other important oral hygiene factors.

Put all those factors together and New Jersey comes in at number 7 of the smelliest states. About New Jersey, the site says:

The tiny, densely populated state of New Jersey has a trash problem. In fact, 0.0421% of the state is landfill- More than any other state in the country. To put that into perspective, Alaska only has 0.0001% of its land mass dedicated to being filled with trash.

The top 10:

Maryland California Florida Delaware Massachusetts Alabama New Jersey New York Pennsylvania Mississippi

