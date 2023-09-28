Student stabbed near NJ high school, weapon found in dumpster

🚨 A student was stabbed in a 'violent altercation' at a park

PLAINFIELD – Two incidents of violence rocked a New Jersey school district Wednesday afternoon.

A Plainfield High School student was stabbed Wednesday in Temike Park near the school after being involved in a “violent altercation,” according to a statement from Superintendent Rashon Hasan.

The student was taken to a hospital.

Yellow police tape surrounded the Temike Park playground after the incident.

Hasan did not disclose details about the altercation, the condition of the student or if any arrests were made.

Weapon in a dumpster

Hasan said that earlier an “armed weapon” was dropped into a dumpster at the Cedarbrook K-8 Center, also known as the Cedarbrook School. Security measures were implemented by police before determining there was no threat to students.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.

"The Plainfield Public School District remains committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our students, and we will continue to work closely with law enforcement to address these incidents," Hasan said in a statement. "We will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize the safety of our students and staff."

ALSO IN PLAINFIELD: Football game under investigation

The football game between Plainfield and Montgomery remains under investigation by the NJSIAA to determine if racial bias affected the officiating of the game. 36 penalties were called against the Plainfield Cardinals and eight against the Montgomery Cougars.

The NJSIAA appointed former state education commissioner David Hespe to lead the investigation.

Hasan called for the investigation after he said the officials addressed members of the Plainfield team and coaching staff using the racially derogatory term "boy."

