SOMERS POINT — An investigation into a list of ingredients in a student's notebook for a non-lethal bomb found there was no threat to St. Joseph Regional School, police said.

Principal Janice Fipp told families that there was "no safety concern" in a letter obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

"The issue was investigated with seriousness and thoroughness," Fipp said. "Please be assured we are safe."

Breaking AC reported that police said the list was found at the eighth grader's desk by a staff member on Friday.

Chief Robert Somers told Breaking AC there was no threat to students or the school.

“The writings were written months prior," Somers said. "At no time did we believe students were in danger.”

Police searched the student's home and conducted a search of the school with a bomb-sniffing dog as a precaution. Both searches reportedly did not find any illegal materials.

The student was not charged and was released to their parents for a mental health evaluation, according to reports.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

