Stuck in the snow? Here’s what to put in your Jersey survival kit

In 2018 a fast-moving snowstorm stranded motorists across New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Zarrow says "snow just poured out of the sky."

It came in so heavy and so fast that hundreds of motorists got stranded on the Parkway.

Experts recommend that you keep an emergency kit in your car for such emergencies.

Things like:

Blankets

Water

Emergency Food

Flares

Shovel

While those are great ideas, that's kind of boring.

With the help of New Jersey 101.5 listeners, we built the perfect JERSEY emergency kit to get you through any emergency.

3-ft long Pork Roll

A cardboard cutout of Chris Christie

A beach chair so Christie has a place to sit

Wawa gift card

Taylor Ham

Hot hands hand warmers

Alcohol nips/Airline booze bottles

Cigar

Cannollis

Wawa coffee

Gum

Italian Hot Dog

Legal Weed

DVD Player to binge-watch the Sopranos. Snow? Bada Bing....No problem

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county

The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

