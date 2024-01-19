Stuck in the snow? Here’s what to put in your Jersey survival kit

In 2018 a fast-moving snowstorm stranded motorists across New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Zarrow says "snow just poured out of the sky."

It came in so heavy and so fast that hundreds of motorists got stranded on the Parkway.

Experts recommend that you keep an emergency kit in your car for such emergencies.

Things like:

Blankets

Dan Gold via Unsplash Dan Gold via Unsplash loading...

Water

A group of water bottles, clean, blue. Diana Klohr loading...

Emergency Food

Calle Macarone via Unsplash Calle Macarone via Unsplash loading...

Flares

Chris via Unsplash Chris via Unsplash loading...

Shovel

Man cleaning snow with shovel in winter day. FotoDuets loading...

While those are great ideas, that's kind of boring.

With the help of New Jersey 101.5 listeners, we built the perfect JERSEY emergency kit to get you through any emergency.

3-ft long Pork Roll

The ultimate gift guide for those missing New Jersey Amazon.com loading...

A cardboard cutout of Chris Christie

Former Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. ( Ethan MillerGetty Images) Former Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. ( Ethan MillerGetty Images) loading...

A beach chair so Christie has a place to sit

Christie Sand Sculpture at Seaside Heights (Photo courtesy Dave Bobal) loading...

Wawa gift card

Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick is scheduled to reopen on April 6. (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media) Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick is scheduled to reopen on April 6. (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media) loading...

Taylor Ham

Taylor ham egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on a kaiser roll from New Jersey EzumeImages loading...

Hot hands hand warmers

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Alcohol nips/Airline booze bottles

Vodkas Rhum Gin Alcohol liquors drinks bottles OSTILL loading...

Cigar

cigar Ivan Grlic, ThinkStock loading...

Cannollis

NYC Street Festival Hosts Cannoli Eating Contest Like cannolis? You'll want to check out the Annual Ocean Township Italian Festival. (Getty Images) loading...

Wawa coffee

Wawa via Facebook Wawa via Facebook loading...

Gum

Canva Canva loading...

Italian Hot Dog

Canva Canva loading...

Legal Weed

Law and Marijuana matt_benoit loading...

DVD Player to binge-watch the Sopranos. Snow? Bada Bing....No problem