Stuck in the snow? Here’s what to put in your Jersey survival kit
In 2018 a fast-moving snowstorm stranded motorists across New Jersey.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Zarrow says "snow just poured out of the sky."
It came in so heavy and so fast that hundreds of motorists got stranded on the Parkway.
Experts recommend that you keep an emergency kit in your car for such emergencies.
Things like:
Blankets
Water
Emergency Food
Flares
Shovel
While those are great ideas, that's kind of boring.
With the help of New Jersey 101.5 listeners, we built the perfect JERSEY emergency kit to get you through any emergency.
3-ft long Pork Roll
A cardboard cutout of Chris Christie
A beach chair so Christie has a place to sit
Wawa gift card
Taylor Ham
Hot hands hand warmers
Alcohol nips/Airline booze bottles
Cigar
Cannollis
Wawa coffee
Gum
Italian Hot Dog
Legal Weed
DVD Player to binge-watch the Sopranos. Snow? Bada Bing....No problem
