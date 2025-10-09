Not that you needed proof, but oh boy, do we have it.

Proof that your New Jersey commute is one big anxiety attack. Compare the Market did a study ranking U.S. states for how stressful their commutes are.

Before I tell you how high the Garden State ranks, here’s where you could have a commute more chill than The Dude in “The Big Lebowski.”

Traffic Photo by Minku Kang on Unsplash loading...

States with the worst commutes

The least stressful state for commuting is Utah.

What helped is an average commute of only 22 minutes and a high rate (16%) of remote work. That’s followed by South Dakota and Nebraska.

Sure it’s stress-free; there’s hardly anyone living in those states!

Here in New Jersey, we live on top of each other and our roads are so crowded if you leave a safe distance between you and the car in front of you someone will surely fill it in.

Happy Driver Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

Average commute times in New Jersey

In the Garden State, our average commute time is 30.9 minutes. That’s one of the highest in the nation. And if it doesn’t sound that long remember that’s only the average.

Some of us have longer. Mine, for example, is about 45 minutes. No wonder I’m an anxious mess.

Read More: NJ drivers brace for peak animal crash season as deer go wild

The damage done to Kylie Moore's car after a crash on I-195 East (Kylie Moore) The damage done to Kylie Moore's car after a crash on I-195 East (Kylie Moore) loading...

Commuting in New Jersey is stressful

This time of year is when my commute gets even more tense now that our deer are getting horny and jumping out in front of me on 195.

So, where do we rank for stressful commutes? 8th place!

I, too, was surprised it wasn’t higher. You don’t have to deal with traffic circles and Newark Airport’s cluster of highways to feel like Jersey might be the seventh circle of Hell for traffic nightmares.

But it turns out there are seven states more insane than ours.

According to the study, those are Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana, and New York is at No. 1 most stressful.

So it could be worse, but it could certainly be far better. But go easy on the Xanax, you’re driving.

Driver Photo by Patrycja Olszak on Unsplash loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

