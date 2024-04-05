🚨 2 people were struck by apparent stray bullets near Rutgers University, police say

🚨 Police said shots rang out following a disturbance in the area

🚨 The victims are expected to be okay

NEW BRUNSWICK — Two people are recovering after being hit by apparent stray bullets near Rutgers University.

Campus police said New Brunswick police are investigating the shooting that occurred just after 2 a.m. this morning on Eaton Avenue and Hamilton Street.

There were reports of several shots fired in the area following a disturbance, police said. As a result, a woman, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, was struck by a stray bullet inside her home, and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

A second victim, also affiliated with the university was also taken to the same hospital with injuries related to the shooting.

A description of the suspect(s) is limited at this time. But The New Brunswick Police Department asks that anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the shootings, to please contact the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

The Rutgers Police Department reminds everyone to take reasonable safety precautions like staying alert and attuned to people and circumstances around them, report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately, avoid isolated or dark areas, and walk in groups when traveling during late night hours.

The police department also provides escorts to students, faculty and staff upon request. These escorts provide the Rutgers community with personalized service to their vehicles, campus residence or the university’s mass transit system. To request a security escort, contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

For more crime prevention information please visit the Rutgers Public Safety website at https://ipo.rutgers.edu/publicsafety/crime-prevention.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom