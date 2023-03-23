Strange: NJ trooper has been missing for 4 days after leaving PA facility

🔴 Jason Dare, 45, walked away from a "medical facility" in Delaware County, PA

🔴 He has been a State Police trooper since 2004

🔴 Anyone with information about Dare's whereabouts should call NJ State Police

The search for a missing New Jersey State Police trooper is on its fourth day on Thursday.

New Jersey State Police on their social media said Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland County, walked away from a “medical facility” in Media, Pensylvania, on Sunday around 6:50 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Sgt. Lawrence Peele said they did not disclose Dare was a trooper consistent with policy not to reveal the employment of missing persons.

Payroll records indicate Dare has been a trooper since 2004.

Jason Dare Jason Dare (NJ State Police) loading...

Looking for a trooper

Dare is 6feet tall and approximately 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands. Video of him walking out of the hospital showed him wearing a black Carhart jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses.

He was last seen near Penn State's Brandywine, Pennsylvania campus along Route 532.

Peele asked anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

