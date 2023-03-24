NJ State Police trooper is found after going missing in Pennsylvania
A New Jersey State Police trooper who walked away from a Pennsylvania medical facility has been located after four days of being considered missing.
Jason Dare, 46, of Cumberland County, was last seen at the facility in Media, Pennsylvania, early Sunday evening. New Jersey State police described Dare as an "endangered person" on their social media.
He was safely found in Pennsylvania, according to State Police, which offered thanks for the support and tips in an effort to locate Dare.
Details about the circumstances of his being found were not disclosed.
Payroll records indicate Dare has been a public employee since 2004.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
