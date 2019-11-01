Storms rip down NJ trees and power lines, thousands in the dark

A line of strong thunderstorms swept through New Jersey late Thursday night, bringing down trees and branches and plunging thousands into darkness.

"As a cold front slammed into New Jersey, widespread wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph blew through the state. The top gust: 62 mph at High Point," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

One tree took down three utility poles along Belmar Boulevard in Wall Township, according to a report by NBC New York. The Glendola Fire Company of Wall posted pictures on its Facebook page of a "substantial building collapse" at the Monmouth Jet Center on Route 34.

A tree fell on top of a house on South Park Terrace in Union Township, according to a report by RLS Metro Breaking News.

Madison Borough in Morris County appears to have been especially hard-hit, as school was canceled and a State of Emergency was declared in order to "insure that authorities will be unhampered in their efforts to maintain law and order" and protect residents.

Madison Mayor Robert Conley and DPW Superintendent Ken O'Brien (Borough of Madison)

More than 20,000 utility customers across the state were without power as of 8:50 a.m., according to the respective utility maps.

JCP&L spokesman Mark Nigowski said that trees still full with leaves are more prone to falling onto wires and equipment, creating outages. He said crews are out making repairs to restore service as safely and as quickly as possible, but had no estimated restoration time.

Damage at Monmouth Jet Center in Wall (Glendola Fire Company)

Transformer fire on Belmar Blvd. in Wall (Glendola Fire Company)

A downed wire on Route 27 in Metuchen (Metuchen PD)

Tree into a house in Union Township (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Cell phones in parts of Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties buzzed with a late-night Tornado Warning as radar picked up rotation in a storm just over the Delaware River in Newtown, Pennsylvania, that tracked east over Hopewell, Pennington, and Princeton, according to Zarrow.

"I doubt there was a tornado on the ground, but it sure was windy. Radar-estimated 65 mph straight-line wind gusts as it crossed the Delaware River," Zarrow said.

NJ Transit did not report any storm-related problems.

Fallen utility pole in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Police)

