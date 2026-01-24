❄️NJ Transit will suspend bus, light rail and Access Link service starting early Sunday

❄️Service should return Monday, based on conditions

❄️Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads on Sunday

NJ Transit will suspend service on Sunday as residents are warned to stay off the roads during the storm.

Bus & light rail suspension before dawn

Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Saturday afternoon that all bus, light rail and Access Link service will be suspended as of 4 a.m. Sunday.

Train suspension in the afternoon

NJ Transit commuter rail service will operate on a normal weekend schedule until its suspension at 2 p.m. Sunday.

When will service resume?

All service will remain suspended until conditions allow for a gradual resumption sometime on Monday.

"When you oversee the largest statewide transportation system in the country, your goal is not just to get people somewhere when you think things are OK. You have to focus on getting them there safely when things are not OK," NT Transit president Kris Kolluri said. "When you have a 2,000-mile-wide storm with snow, ice and wind, your primary job is to make sure you are watching out for the safety of your customers and your employees."

Kolluri said crews will be out clearing the snow to make sure everything is ready when conditions allow a resumption of service. Trains may operate without passengers during the storm to keep overhead wires and tracks free of snow and ice.

Governor: Stay off the roads

All drivers are strongly urged by Sherrill and Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz, acting superintendent of the State Police, to not drive on Sunday.

"The roads are very cold. There will be accumulation. There will be ice. We will not see temperatures go much above freezing, so we are really going to have some dangerous conditions," Sherrill said.

Heavy snow, especially in the morning, is expected to fall at a possible rate of an inch an hour before turning to a mix of snow and sleet in South and Central Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

A commercial vehicle restriction for all tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday on the following highways:

Route 76 (entire length);

Route 78 (entire length);

Route 80 (entire length);

Route 195 (entire length);

Route 280 (entire length);

Route 287(entire length);

Route 295 (entire length);

Route 676 (entire length)

Route 440, both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

