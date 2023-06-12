Summit police arrest 2 young NJ men after stolen Lexus SUV crash

🚙 Two young NJ men busted for crashing stolen SUV

🚙 The Lexus was reported stolen in Florida

🚙 A manhunt for the duo after the crash involved a police drone

SUMMIT — An emergency call about someone trying to enter a parked car in a driveway led officers to a stolen luxury SUV, after it crashed with two young men inside, according to police.

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., Summit police responded to a report of a suspicious male trying to open a vehicle at a home on Debary Place.

Responding officers saw a dark-colored 2016 Lexus RX 350, speeding along Hobart Avenue near Whittredge Road.

A short chase ensured, before the vehicle lost control and crashed in front of 40 Franklin Place.

Two young men fled the vehicle and ran to the rear of the property.

STOLEN SUV CRASH (Google Maps)

Summit police were joined in their search for the duo by the Union County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and a Millburn police officer, who was equipped with a drone.

About 45 minutes later, the young men were taken into custody nearby, behind Summit Truck & Auto Body also along Franklin Place.

It was later discovered that the SUV, displaying fake NJ license plates, had been reported stolen in Florida.

Police said 18-year-old Chris A. Clement, of East Orange, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless driving and numerous motor vehicle violations.

A 17-year-old passenger, also from East Orange, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Both young men were released, pending a court date.

Stolen car after falling down an embankment and into a North Caldwell home 1/1/23 ARCHIVE: Stolen car after falling down an embankment, into a North Caldwell home 1/1/23 (Verona police)

🚙 Latest NJ crash involving stolen vehicle, young driver

In this case, there were no reported injuries, a more fortunate outcome than several other similar crashes within the past year or so.

Last August, a 2021 Bentley Bentayga stolen from a home in Rumson was found crashed in Morris County. Three NJ men were arrested in connection, shortly after.

A stolen car in North Caldwell crashed into a house and flipped onto a parked car in January, as previously reported.

Police dashcam footage of the crash 11/9/22. (OAG/Canva)

In December, a driver in Cranford was hurt when struck by a stolen Mercedes, being driven by a 18-year-old man.

And in November, a man was killed in Old Bridge when a stolen, speeding car caused a horrible crash on Route 9. Three young individuals were charged in connection with the deadly crash or stolen vehicle.

