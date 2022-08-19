Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV

Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey City, are each charged with unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, two counts of theft, and obstruction by flight.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, Morris County law enforcement was alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling on Route 15.

Soon after, Wharton police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 15 South and Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Officers were able to confirm that the crashed vehicle was a 2021 Bentley Bentayga that had been stolen from a residential garage in Rumson on Aug. 16.

That model year of the Bentayga retails for between $180,500 and $249,900, according to Edmunds.

Upon crashing the vehicle, three males fled the scene, according to authorities.

But officers from multiple surrounding agencies coordinated efforts, and officers managed to take all three individuals into custody.

The stolen vehicle was "linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey," according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities did not offer further details.

Stolen Bentley SUV crash in Morris County (Canva/Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Stolen Bentley SUV crash in Morris County (Canva/Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

In light of the arrests, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon warned individuals that their stolen vehicles are likely to be used in the commission of "serious crimes to include shootings and murder."

"That's the real reason they're taking them, it's for their anonymity, during the crime spree, and then disposal," Gannon said. "These felons are joyriders, it's a criminal enterprise and it's happening every day."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

