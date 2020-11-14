It's still not over.

More than a week after election day, counties in New Jersey continue to count ballots, giving victories to Republican candidates who had been losing after the first batch of mail-in ballots were tabulated on Nov. 3.

While attention had been on the South Jersey congressional race eventually won by the Trump-supporting party switcher, all eyes now are on North Jersey's 7th Congressional District where Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has seen his lead over Tom Kean Jr. whittle away as late mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.