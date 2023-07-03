Still boil, conserve water in NJ’s Hunterdon and Somerset counties

💧 The pipe with the break was replaced Sunday morning

💧 Water pressure was fully restored by Sunday night

💧 The testing of water samples takes at least 24 hours to complete

Water pressure has been restored for New Jersey American Water customers in Hunterdon and Somerset counties but things are not quite back to normal.

The system was fully pressurized by Sunday evening and water quality tests performed on samples but a boil water advisory remains in effect for customers in Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and Somerville, according to Carmen Tierno, senior director of central operations for New Jersey American Water.

“Assuming those samples show that water meets quality standards, we anticipate being able to lift the boil water advisory this evening, and at that time we will also lift the conservation notice," Tierno said in a statement.

The process takes at least 24 hours after the water is fully pressurized.

Vishal Modi, Senior Water Quality and Environmental Compliance Specialist for New Jersey American Water, taking a water quality sample at a customer’s home in Bridgewater. Vishal Modi, Senior Water Quality and Environmental Compliance Specialist for New Jersey American Water, taking a water quality sample at a customer’s home in Bridgewater. (NJ American Water) loading...

Keep conserving, boiling water

All customers in Hunterdon and Somerset counties must continue to restrict their water use until the system is fully recovered. Customers should not water plants, wash cars, fill their swimming pools, or use water for similar nonessential activities.

Replacement of the actual pipes affected by the break began late Friday afternoon and continued all day Saturday along Route 206 between Dukes Parkway and Bridge Street in Somerville near the border with Hillsborough. The work was completed Sunday morning and was then disinfected.

Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, told New Jersey 101.5 the cause of the break does not appear to be age or a construction mishap.

"Water mains, somewhat uniquely, are under a significant amount of pressure. And so despite our diligence to continue to recapitalize our system, these types of breaks happen from time to time. And that's what we believe happened," McDonough said. "We will inspect but at this point, we think it was just a normal break."

NJ American Water crew works on a water main break on Rt.206 NJ American Water crew works on a water main break on Rt.206 7/1/23 (NJ American Water) loading...

