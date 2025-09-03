Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation putting on a fair for an important cause
Stephanie Parze was only 25 years old when she was unjustly taken from us in 2019.
"She was a student athlete, a talented artist, and a compassionate, loyal friend to everyone she met," the foundation that bears her name says. "Her natural-born talent as an artist brought her much joy as a make-up artist. She also loved children and enjoyed spending time on the beach, on the river, or on the ocean."
Stephanie Parze
My younger sister went to school with her, so it hit home when her name made headlines. I remember driving around Freehold seeing search parties looking for her. It was heartbreaking, and I was just witnessing it.
The poor woman was missing for 87 days before the truth was revealed.
She was tragically murdered by her abusive ex-boyfriend. It was a terrifying and disgusting incident that is still felt in the Freehold community.
Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation
Her memory lives on in the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation. Their mission is to provide education, intervention, and support to families and individuals dealing with domestic violence, sexual abuse, and missing loved ones.
Remembering Stephanie Parze
You can support the foundation in a fun way this Saturday, Sept. 6 at their vendor fair taking place at the Freehold Raceway Mall in the Dicks’ parking lot, located at 3710 Rt. 9 South.
The fair will have live music, food trucks, kids activities, and a corn hole tournament, all to benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and families of missing loved ones.
Rain or shine, you can check out the fair on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Admission is free.
EMERGENCY HOTLINES
Sexual Abuse: 1-800-656-4673
Domestic Violence: 1-800-799-7233
NJSP Missing Persons Unit
609-882-2000 x2554
