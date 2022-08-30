Step right up and see the circus under the climate-controlled big top in NJ
Once upon a time, it was a big deal when the circus came to town in New Jersey.
When I was a kid, my grandmother would take me and I couldn’t wait to buy the searchlight on the string that you would spin around. The circus was a beautiful thing sought in Trenton, and now we have another circus coming to New Jersey.
Circus Vazquez is coming on Sept. 9 – 26, then on to Woodbridge, from Sept. 30 – Oct. 10.
So what is Circus Vazquez? They’ve been around for over 50 years. They have a totally human cast so no animals were harmed during the making of this circus. They have some incredible acts, which will be listed below.
Among the many things to see are:
The daring speed of Columbia’s X-Metal Riders inside the Globe of Death while Duo Vanegas defy gravity on the Wheel of Wonder.
You'll be amazed by the acrobatic display of America’s own Super Tumblers and the mastery of Mexico’s Jan & Carolina on the Rolla Bolla balance board.
The Medini Xtreme Skaters, a brother & sister act from Italy, will mesmerize with their incredible roller-skating maneuvers as Ukraine’s Bingo Group, whose members escaped the war in their home country to join the show, will make you want to move with their energetic and inspired aerial, hand balancing and dance performances.
Italy’s famed clown, Fumagalli, weaves his unique side-splitting comedy throughout the show. Laying down the beat behind each act are the talented musicians of the live Circus Vazquez Band.
To get tickets for Circus Vazquez click here.
