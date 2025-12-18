Look, you’ve heard every side of the “stay-at-home parent” debate. A child is better off with the stability and attention a stay-at-home parent can give. Yet if it’s a mom who is staying home, you’ve also heard that doesn’t allow a daughter a strong female role model for a career. It’s a highly personal choice, but it’s a choice very few couples can make.

The reality

The economic reality of living in New Jersey is most couples must have two working parents. If you ever thought it would be nice to have that stay-at-home parent experience for your child have you wondered what the bare minimum would be the working parent would need to earn?

According to an in-depth SmartAsset analysis, it’s not pocket change. They broke it down for every state and factored in scrimping and saving wherever a family could. The result is stunning.

The cost

Here in New Jersey a single earner needs to pull in about $89,918 a year just to make it feasible for their partner to stay home and raise a child without paid childcare. That figure, mind you, is for just one child. Not two or three. That’s the magic number SmartAsset’s economists spit out when they balance housing, food, healthcare, transportation, childcare savings, taxes and everyday basics.

For context, that figure puts New Jersey in the Top 10 most expensive states for this lifestyle choice. Hawaii, California and Massachusetts all demand north of $95,000 — and in those places even two incomes tightly budgeted can feel squeezed.

Now take a look and see where the Garden State ranks in the national landscape, state by state.

These figures show the annual income one working parent would need so the other can stay home with one child:

1. Hawaii — $102,773

2. California — $97,656

3. Massachusetts — $97,261

4. New York — $92,290

5. Connecticut — $90,542

6. Washington — $90,459

7. New Jersey — $89,918

8. Maryland — $87,651

9. Colorado — $86,320

10. New Hampshire — $85,800

11. Vermont — $85,488

12. Alaska — $84,594

13. Arizona — $84,573

14. Virginia — $84,261

15. Oregon — $84,074

16. Rhode Island — $83,346

17. Utah — $82,410

18. Idaho — $82,139

19. Maine — $81,786

20. Nevada — $81,453

21. Delaware — $80,600

22. Pennsylvania — $80,059

23. Illinois — $79,102

24. Montana — $79,082

25. Florida — $78,998

26. Minnesota — $78,000

27. Georgia — $77,563

28. Wyoming — $76,045

29. North Carolina — $75,608

30. Tennessee — $75,525

31. New Mexico — $75,067

32. Texas — $74,734

33. Michigan — $74,173

34. Iowa — $74,006

35. South Carolina — $73,694

36. Wisconsin — $73,507

37. Indiana — $73,320

38. Louisiana — $73,258

39. Missouri — $73,174

40. Kansas — $73,174

41. Nebraska — $72,966

42. Alabama — $72,238

43. South Dakota — $72,218

44. Ohio — $72,114

45. Oklahoma — $71,718

46. North Dakota — $70,949

47. Kentucky — $70,408

48. Mississippi — $70,242

49. Arkansas — $68,141

50. West Virginia — $68,099

Unless you’re doing extremely well, the stay-at-home parent family doesn’t pan out in New Jersey. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2023, New Jersey’s average pay is just under $74,000. That falls well short of the magic number.